China's National Day was meant to be a big bash. But Hong Kong looks set to spoil party.

HONG KONG — It should be the Communist Party’s triumphal 70th birthday bash. Instead, Beijing faces the possibility that clashes in Hong Kong will overshadow the commemoration on Tuesday.

As China celebrated is burgeoning power and confidence on the world stage with a huge display of military power in Beijing, thousands of miles away in Hong Kong black-clad protesters marched as part of multiple pro-democracy rallies urging the Communist Party to “return power to the people.”

Protesters defied a police ban as they marched along a broad city thoroughfare, chanting anti-China slogans and some carrying Chinese flags defaced with a black cross.

“They are squeezing our necks so we don’t breathe the air of freedom,” King Chan, a 57-year-old homemaker who came out to protest with her husband, told The Associated Press.

In Beijing, the government staged its most important event of the year aimed at projecting China’s assurance in the face of mounting challenges, including the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and a damaging trade war with the U.S.

President Xi Jinping, dressed in a slate gray “Mao” suit and accompanied by his predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, oversaw the display of military hardware and marching troops.

The military should resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and firmly uphold world peace, Xi told the handpicked crowd at Tiananmen Square, in comments carried live on state television.

“No force can ever shake the status of China, or stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward,” Xi said from the Gate of Heavenly Peace, where Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People’s Republic of China on this day in 1949.

On Monday, police in Hong Kong said they anticipated “hardcore violence” in the semiautonomous territory.

“We are on the verge of extreme danger,” police spokesman Tse Chun-chung said at a press conference in Hong Kong. “It is high time to halt all forms of violence.”

Protests escalated through the weekend ahead of China’s National Day, leading to police and civilian injuries. Police said demonstrators threw as many as 100 Molotov cocktails while officers responded with tear gas, water cannons, over 300 rounds of rubber bullets and 79 sponge grenades, forms of riot control that can cause injuries or death. Eleven people were arrested Saturday and another 146 people were arrested Sunday — almost half of whom were students.

The protests were first sparked in June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill but have since expanded to include calls for greater democratic freedoms amid fears that rights are being eroded by Beijing’s growing control.

The demonstrations risk undermining both domestic and international perceptions of the authority and the power of China’s ruling Communist Party, experts say.

Hong Kong’s takeover in 1997 from Britain was presented as a symbol of the legitimacy of the Communist Party by uniting the country, Christopher Hughes, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics said. But as anti-Beijing sentiment rises in the territory, that legitimacy is being chipped away.

“The big message is that it’s the Communist Party that saved China, the Communist Party that holds China together and that’s why (they) have the monopoly on power,” Hughes told NBC News. “That has painted them into a corner now that things have gone badly.”

The tension calls into question the efficacy of the “one country, two systems” model of governance over the territory, he said. The model, in theory, allows Hong Kong to retain its own economic and administrative system, free from Beijing’s interference, until 2047.

But a growing number of young people appear to be rejecting the model, Hughes said, especially with the uncertainty of what happens to the territory after 2047. “If you’re a young person in Hong Kong, you want to know what your future holds for you.”

An anti-government protester is detained during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong on Sunday.Tyrone Siu / Reuters

But not all experts say the civil unrest is a sign of the system failing. Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the SOAS University in London, said the fact that protests are even allowed to occur is an example of how Hong Kong operates differently from other Chinese cities.

“Shanghai would never have tolerated three months of protests. It would simply never have happened,” he said.

A political solution involving consultation and negotiation is the best way to resolve the situation, experts said, but Tsang doesn’t think it’s likely.

“Xi Jinping is like a hammer. If you are a hammer, everything is a nail,” Tsang said. “He doesn’t negotiate with people whom he sees as challenging his authority.”

Hughes agreed, adding that the principals of Chinese nationalism are at odds with negotiation or consultation. “It’s always seen as weakness if you actually talk to the people directly affected and try to reach a compromise or bring in some as arbitration.”