Compensation fund created for timber fraud and elder abuse case victims

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A victim compensation fund has been established for alleged victims in a multi-jurisdictional timber fraud and elder abuse case.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, David Cooke, announced Tuesday that letters will be mailed to inform victims of the compensation fund.

The victim compensation fund is part of a separate bankruptcy case involving Cox Land and Timber Inc.

According to a release, after Cox Land and Timber filed for bankruptcy in November, the District Attorney’s Office participated in a nearly three-month-long negotiation that resulted with alleged victims being able to claim more than $1.3 million.

“Each claim will be vetted by the Independence examiner appointed by the court. The examiner has already begun investigating claims of known alleged victims and will be periodically providing the bankruptcy court a report of his findings,” Cooke said.

Cooke also says the alleged victims who have already been identified, should be receiving letters about the trust from the District Attorney’s Office and the bankruptcy court.

If you do not receive a letter and think you may have a claim, you can report your claim to the examiner by calling Victor Hartman at 404-369-0616.