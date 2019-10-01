Gigi Hadid intercepts runway intruder during Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show

A comedian who crashed the runway at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday was intercepted not by security, but by model Gigi Hadid.

Videos posted on social media show the woman, clad in a houndstooth tweed skirt suit and black hat, clumsily hop on to the stage and weave herself in with the actual models on the catwalk. The Chanel spring-summer 2020 show was held at the Grand Palais on a stage made to resemble Paris rooftops.

After strutting with the models, the intruder veers away from them but remains on the set when Hadid, who was in the show, approaches her, puts a hand on her back and shoots her a stern look. The woman appears to resist a bit but Hadid manages to lead her away.

Gigi Hadid approaches the woman who climbed onto the runway during the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris on Oct. 1, 2019.Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The imposter, Marie Benoliel, who is also known as Marie S’Infiltre, posted a video of the stunt on her YouTube channel, which has 227,000 subscribers. In the video, she included a roundup of news coverage of the incident.

In her caption, she referred to an Etam’s Spring 2020 show last week, which she also crashed, saying that interrupting the lingerie brand’s show was “too easy.”

Her YouTube channel’s description roughly translates to: “Marie infiltrates everywhere, to better reveal the COMIC REALITY that is hidden in the news!”

During the Etam show, Benoliel jumped on the stage, took off a robe and walked the runway in glittery lingerie, joining dozens of models who were already at the back of the set for the show’s finale, which featured a singer.

Benoliel’s YouTube video featuring a mashup of footage from the show includes an advertisement for a one-woman show she’s currently in at the Comedy & Studio of the Champs-Elysées.