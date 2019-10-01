Governor Kemp stops in Macon for ‘Georgia Made Tour’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, visited Macon Tuesday.

The visit was part of the governor’s “Georgia Made Tour.”

He and his wife stopped by YKK for his tour. The tour highlights manufacturing and production businesses in Georgia.

“You’re just in a good spot down here and the mayor and I talked about this the other day, you’ve got direct access to I-75 and I-16. There’s been recent job announcements in the region that have fueled the continued success in manufacturing in Georgia, which I think is very important,” Governor Kemp said.

Governor Kemp is encouraging Georgians to buy and support Georgia made products.