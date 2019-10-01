Houston County firefighter Joseph LeMaster named 2019 GA Firefighter of the Year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia State Firefighters Association recognized Joseph LeMaster as the recipient of the 2019 Firefighter of the Year.

According to a news release from the Houston County Fire Department, this recognition is the highest honor presented by the association. LeMaster received the award at the 2019 Georgia Fire Service Conference awards ceremony in Albany, Georgia.

“FF LeMaster is a tremendous asset to our department and the citizens of Houston County,” Houston County Fire Department Chief Christopher Stoner stated in the release. “His commitment, dedication, and knowledge are some of the many reasons he received this prestigious award.”

The news release states that LeMaster started his firefighter career in 2001 at the Central Joint Fire Department in Ohio. After moving to Georgia, he worked his way through the ranks at the HCFD where he now serves as a Lead Instructor.

The news release states that during Hurricane Michael, LeMaster led a six-man fire and rescue response team. His team demonstrated their dedication by ensuring the safety of the community.

The news release quoted LeMaster as saying, “I am humbled and honored to be awarded the GSFA Firefighter of the year for 2019. The support that I receive from my fellow firefighters, officers, and chiefs is one of many reasons that I choose to volunteer as a firefighter for Houston County.”

HCFD deems LeMaster a well-respected senior firefighter within his department as he always steps up to the call of duty.