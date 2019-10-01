Macon-Bibb Commissioners work to get raises for county employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners continue to try to give county employees a raise.

Commissioners are working to approve an ordinance that will give county employees a 2-percent raise each year.

- Advertisement -

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says the county currently has a pay scale, which grades job assignments and provides an appropriate salary range.

Watkins wants to use the pay scale survey conducted when the county first consolidated, versus spending $160,000 for a new study.

“It’s just kind of unnecessary because we’re already existing on a pay scale that’s less than four years old. The problem is, we haven’t used it,” Commissioner Watkins said.

Mayor Robert Reichert says he thinks implementing the current pay scale doesn’t do any justice to people’s job descriptions that have changed since consolidation.

Commissioners will discuss the ordinance during next Tuesday’s committee meeting.