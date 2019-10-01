WANTED | Man in connection with terroristic threats in Macon

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Amond Rashad Norwood who is wanted in connection with terroristic threats

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your assistance in finding a suspect wanted in connection with terroristic threats.

Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Amond Rashad Norwood. Norwood is wanted on warrants for (2) counts of terroristic threats and acts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amond Rashad Norwood, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.