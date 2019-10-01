Plans underway for 2 new Laurens County schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County School District plans to build a new East Laurens High School and new West Laurens Middle School.

According to a news release, the Laurens County Board of Education began planning for the two new facilities in March 2018.

The district administration along with the board of education met with state officials, financial advisors, and developers to discuss the $70 million project.

Laurens County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Bridgman says the board of education needs voters to support the construction project on November 5, 2019. The votes will allow the project to continue using the current ESPLOST funds to pay for bonds that cover the construction.

“There’s nothing more important than supporting students that are not only in our classrooms today, but also who will be here in the future,” Bridgman said. “We’re voting for facilities that will serve kids not only today but for 50 years or more.”

The district plans to demolish the 60-year-old East Laurens Middle School building and move students into the current high school. It will provide separate buildings for each facility and improve access to the overflow campus.

The current facility housing West Laurens Middle School is not eligible to earn funding for instructional use beyond 2022.

