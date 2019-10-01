Record heat continues, but cold fronts this weekend bring relief

We finally saw a bit of a cool down today as highs topped out at a record breaking 98 degrees. The old record for October 1st was 94 degrees in 1954.

We will continue to easily break high temperature records through the week as high pressure brings sunshine and highs in the upper 90’s. This will be the theme through Friday, before a major change in pattern pushes into the southeast.



By Saturday a cold front will push into the area bringing a small chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm, but mainly some much cooler weather. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 80’s through the weekend.



By the start of next week, we will finally see a more significant cold front push into Middle Georgia. This will bring some of the most significant chances of rain and storms we have seen in a while, as well as an even more drastic cool down.