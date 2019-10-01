Relentless heat to continue through work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – New record high temperatures have been set over the past seven days, and that streak looks to continue through Friday.

TODAY.

We stay hot and dry for the most part as temperatures will make it back into the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. We may be able to squeeze out an isolated shower or two, but widespread coverage of rain is not expected. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

The ridge of high pressure over the eastern third of the U.S. is going to continue to strengthen throughout the week, and that means even hotter temperatures and less rain chances across the area. By the end of the week we are looking back at the middle to upper 90’s across the area.

WEEKEND.

FINALLY! A cold front and weather pattern change are on the way this weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the middle to upper 80’s with isolated showers forecast during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be running in the middle 80’s on Sunday with increased cloud cover as well as better rain chances. Another cold front is going to try to move through the area early next week which would provide much needed rainfall to our drought struck areas.

