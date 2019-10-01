Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 23-27

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 23 and Friday, September 27. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 310611
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Buffingtons
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Fairfield Inn (FS)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Cora
4524 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Matilda Hartley Elementary School (FS)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Taylor Elementary School (FS)
2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
L G’s Community Foods (MeMaw’s)
4254 MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Applebee’s
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Days Inn (FS)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Louvenia’s Seafood Market
2055 EISENHOWER PKWY Box 10 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
M A Evans School (FS)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Springdale Elementary (FS)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Central GA Rehabilitation Hospital LLC
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Roly Poly
624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Union Elementary School (FS)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary (FS)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Wok N Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Bojangles
808 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Burger King
3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Residence Inn (FS)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 60
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Salads 2 Go Market
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4367 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Dodge County:
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Dodge Correctional Institute (FS)
2971 EL BETHEL RD PO BOX 276 CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Hancock County:
Central Park of Sparta
12834 BROAD STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Straw’s B-B-Q
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Primetyme Seafood and Wings
21 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Houston County:
Skipper John’s of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Quality Inn (FS)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Econolodge (FS)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Courtyard by Marriot (FS)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Five Star Perdue (FS)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Five Star Perdue 2 (FS)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Five Star Perdue 1 (FS)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
One Potato Time
280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Ramada Hotel & Suites WR (FS)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Checkers
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn (FS)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
#1 Family Deli (FS)
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Lindsey Elementary School (FS)
81 TABOR DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Miller Elementary School (FS)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019
Laurens County:
Cracker Barrel
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Dublin High School (FS)
1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Irish Gifted Academy (FS)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Monroe County:
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Days Inn (FS)
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Holiday Inn Express (FS)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Minori’s Italian Ristorante
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (FS)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Peach County:
Peking Gourmet
2333 HWY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Twiggs County:
Twiggs Academy
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Upson County:
Nachos Cantina Grill
1082 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Washington County:
Herb’s Fish Place
1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Oconee Health & Rehabilitation (FS)
107 RIDGEVIEW DR PO BOX 130 OCONEE, GA 31067
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Washington County Boys and Girls Club (FS)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
T.J. Elder Middle School (FS)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Wheeler County:
Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019
Wilkinson County:
Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels)
15019 OLD HWY 441 MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019
Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MC INTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019