Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 23-27

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 23 and Friday, September 27. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Country Buffet
1465 S JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 310611
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Buffingtons
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

 

Bibb County:

Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Fairfield Inn (FS)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Cora
4524 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Matilda Hartley Elementary School (FS)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Taylor Elementary School (FS)
2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

L G’s Community Foods (MeMaw’s)
4254 MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Applebee’s
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Days Inn (FS)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Louvenia’s Seafood Market
2055 EISENHOWER PKWY Box 10 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

M A Evans School (FS)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Springdale Elementary (FS)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Central GA Rehabilitation Hospital LLC
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Roly Poly
624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Union Elementary School (FS)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary (FS)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Wok N Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Bojangles
808 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Burger King
3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Residence Inn (FS)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 60
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Salads 2 Go Market
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4367 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

 

Dodge County:

Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Dodge Correctional Institute (FS)
2971 EL BETHEL RD PO BOX 276 CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

 

Hancock County:

Central Park of Sparta
12834 BROAD STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Straw’s B-B-Q
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Primetyme Seafood and Wings
21 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

 

Houston County:

Skipper John’s of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

A Couple of Jerks Soda Fountain Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Quality Inn (FS)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Econolodge (FS)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Courtyard by Marriot (FS)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Five Star Perdue (FS)
250 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Five Star Perdue 2 (FS)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Five Star Perdue 1 (FS)
240 HWY 247 SPUR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

One Potato Time
280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Ramada Hotel & Suites WR (FS)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Checkers
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn (FS)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

#1 Family Deli (FS)
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Lindsey Elementary School (FS)
81 TABOR DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

Miller Elementary School (FS)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2019

 

Laurens County:

Cracker Barrel
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Dublin High School (FS)
1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Irish Gifted Academy (FS)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

 

Monroe County:

Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-27-2019

Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Days Inn (FS)
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Holiday Inn Express (FS)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Minori’s Italian Ristorante
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (FS)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

 

Peach County:

Peking Gourmet
2333 HWY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

 

Upson County:

Nachos Cantina Grill
1082 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

 

Washington County:

Herb’s Fish Place
1625 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Oconee Health & Rehabilitation (FS)
107 RIDGEVIEW DR PO BOX 130 OCONEE, GA 31067
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2019

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

Washington County Boys and Girls Club (FS)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

T.J. Elder Middle School (FS)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 09-25-2019

 

Wilkinson County:

Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels)
15019 OLD HWY 441 MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MC INTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2019

