Shots fired near Northside High School in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers responded to Arizona Avenue around 5:18 p.m. about multiple shots fired in the area.

Captain Chris Rooks says officers are on the scene with forensic specialists and detectives. No one reported any injuries.

Rooks says that the incident happened near Northside High School. Outside activities at the school and the school itself went on lockdown because the shots were heard from the school.

Authorities have since lifted the lockdown. They say there is no indication that this is a school-related incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-447-6688.