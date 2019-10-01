MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in identifying multiple burglary suspects.

Authorities say the first incident happened at 10:11 p.m. on September 22.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say they responded to the Best Buy on Presidential Parkway in Macon regarding a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies found that the unknown suspects broke the bay door window and entered through the rear of the store.

Authorities say the suspects took multiple display cell phones and left the building before deputies arrived.

The second incident

On September 29, at 4:51 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Best Buy on Presidential Parkway regarding a second burglary. The suspects broke the bay door window again.

Authorities say the suspects took the replacement display cell phones and left the building before deputies arrived.

Description

Males

late teens or early twenties

Anyone with any information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.