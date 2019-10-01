Warner Robins mourns loss of council member

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The city of Warner Robins mourns the loss of councilwoman Carolyn Robbins.

Robbins died Monday night according to reports. This was in her 8th year as a council member.

Robbins celebrated her 77th birthday on September 5.

The city says Robbins worked with four mayors as both a city clerk and an employee for many years.

Mayor Randy Toms says Robbins was “such a good person.”

“It’s a big loss for Warner Robins because she served the city and its residents for so long,” Toms said. “She was very direct and wasn’t afraid to put someone in their place.

“In a way, she taught me to focus on the things that really matter, and she was very intelligent when it came to city business.”

Robbins served Post 2 which was already up for re-election. Therefore, the city plans to keep the election how it is.

Toms says they have no funeral details.

“All I have to say is, I will work my schedule around being at the funeral because she was such an amazing person,” Toms said.