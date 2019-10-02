Co-owner burns down bar, commits suicide

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man committed suicide at his ex-wife’s house hours after a fire destroyed his business.

According to a news release, Backwoods Bar and Grill Co-Owner, Gary Lawrence committed suicide Tuesday night after setting fire to his business.

Lawrence was seen by witnesses leaving the business shortly before the call was made to the Monroe County E-911 center.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene, the business was engulfed with heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while protecting nearby businesses.

Authorities say due to evidence, the fire is being considered arson. The exact cause of the fire and reason for the suicide is still under investigation.