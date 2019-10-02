A couple more days of record heat before it starts to feel like fall

We got within two degrees of the all time high for October today, by topping out at 98 degrees. I guess we will have to deal with just continuing our trend of breaking daily temperatures and our trend of highs over 95 degrees.

Through the end of the week more records will be broken for high temperatures, with the potential for breaking that all time high record on Friday.



We will likely stay dry through the end of the week as a cold front approaches. The front will hang around through the day on Saturday, bringing much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and storms by Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay mainly in the mid and upper 80’s.

Expect mostly dry conditions through the rest of the weekend as we await the second cold front that will bring even cooler temps.



Next week the second of two cold fronts will pass through the southeast. Scattered showers and storms are possible, but the main impact will be cool, dry air pushing in from the north.

With that front it will finally feel like fall, just in time for the Georgia National Fair in Perry!