EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GBI agents are investigating an inappropriate relationship that happened between a high school student and a teacher in Cochran.

According to the GBI, the Bleckley County Sheriff’s office requested help in investigating the possible teacher-student relationship at Bleckley County High School.

Investigators believe the incident happened between March 2019 and September 2019. We reached out to Bleckley County Schools, but received no response.

The GBI says that no charges have been filed. This case is still under investigation.

