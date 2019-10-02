‘Holy cow’: Experience birth of cow at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Have you ever seen an animal give birth? Well, the Georgia National Fair offers you the chance this year.

The Baby Barn opens on the fairgrounds tomorrow. It gives the public opportunities to watch cows in the labor and delivery process.

- Advertisement -

Jack Spruill, director of marketing with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, says experiencing this is important.

“So many generations have been removed from the farm in this day and age,” Spruill said.

“It’s shocking how many people have never experienced the birthing of a live animal.”

Fairgoers will also have the opportunity to interact with piglets within their first few days of birth. Spruill says the goal is to have one birth per day.

Related Article: Georgia National Fair organizers name safety a top priority this year

The Georgia National Fair will send a notification to those who downloaded the app telling them of the labors.

Once the birth is done, children can suggest names for the cow as well as take pictures with the birth certificate.