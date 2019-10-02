LGBTQ advocates file lawsuit against Houston County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund filed a federal lawsuit against Houston County for excluding medically-necessary transgender-related health care from its employee health plan.

According to a news release, the suit is on behalf of Anna Lange. Lange has worked as a Houston County Sheriff’s deputy for 13-years.

The news release states that county’s policy violates both the Constitution of the United States and Georgia, and federal anti-discrimination laws. Attorneys announced the suit at a press conference in front of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia in Macon.

Sergeant Lange is quoted as saying:

“I have devoted more than a decade of my life to a job that I love with the backing of supervisors and colleagues who truly respect my work. Despite my dedicated years of service, the County has singled out and excluded the medically-necessary care that I need simply because I’m transgender. I just want to be treated fairly and earn the same benefits as my co-workers who serve on the force.”