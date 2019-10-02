PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia National Fair opens tomorrow and inspectors along with fair workers are scrambling to make sure all the rides pass inspection.

The Georgia National Fair has 70 rides this year.

Reithoffer Shows has provided rides for the Georgia National Fair for 30 years. This year, the company celebrates its 124th year entertaining America.

Reithoffer Shows is a four-generation business that has served the Georgia National Fair since its beginning.

Richard Reithoffer, the president of Reithoffer Shows, says the fair has some new additions.

New rides for 2019

The Euro Slide “This is the largest slide from Italy,” Reithoffer said. “It stands 75-feet tall and 325-feet long.”

The Stinger This 16-seat thrill ride rotates while the swinging 360 degrees in the air. They call it the ultimate thrill ride.



Reithoffer also says there is a new Tea Cup ride and Carousel from Poland. The carousel has 32 different vehicles kids can choose from.

“I get most of my rides from overseas and because of the relationship I have with the manufacturers,” Reithoffer said. “I get first dibs and a chance to bring the ride back to the US years before my competition.”

The inspection process

The Georgia Department of Labor has been inspecting rides for the past few days.

They make sure the rides run smoothly, the blocks underneath the rides are secure, latches and locks are screwed tightly, and the tracks are locked down.

Once approved, the fair ride gets a certificate that allows people to ride on it.