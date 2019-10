WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local and state leaders, as well as other advocates, are working to get affordable and reliable broadband internet to rural parts of Georgia.

Nearly 100 people, including politicians and those pressing for broadband, met in Warner Robins for the 2nd Annual Georgia Municipal Association Broadband Summit.

U.S Representative Austin Scott is asking for local and state leaders to help find solutions for those without internet access.