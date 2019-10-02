Three more days of record heat

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The heat is not going to let up across our area until the weekend, but rain chances will be on the rise as well.

TODAY.

High pressure at the surface and aloft is going to keep us warm and dry this afternoon with just a small chance for an extremely isolated shower. Temperatures are still going to be on the warm side this afternoon with forecast high temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s. Overnight temperatures will be on the mild side in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

TOMORROW.

The heat continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 90’s with a few areas reaching the triple digits as well. Rain chances are running at less than 10%.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

A cold front will move through on Friday and this will set the stage for a cooldown across our area. Temperatures on Friday are still expected to be in the middle to upper 90’s, but by the end of the weekend afternoon highs will top out in the middle to upper 80’s with isolated to scattered rain chances during the afternoon and evening hours. By early next week we will continue to see increased rain chances with afternoon high temperatures near normal.

