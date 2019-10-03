The 30th annual Georgia National Fair begins

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The gates at the Georgia National Fair are now open.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attended the ceremony that kicked off the 30th year of the fair.

“And I want to just encourage people to continue to promote the fair. Promote the Georgia grown building. The Georgia grown program we have so many things to be thankful for in our state,” Kemp said.

People have been able to get on the Agri-lift that takes you from one end of the fair to the other.

The Ferris wheel and giant Euro slide are also favorites.

With food from turkey legs to donuts and roasted corn, it’s hard to leave hungry when spending the day at the fair.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day until October 13.

Stay with 41NBC throughout the fair for updates, live looks, and important information.