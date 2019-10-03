Big changes on the way this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We have not recorded measurable rain at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in nearly a month, but that will change this weekend and into next week as our record breaking heat and dry weather is put in the past.

TODAY.

The ridge of high pressure that has kept us hot and dry over the past several days continues to amplify across our area which means we will see the upper 90’s again this afternoon. We stay dry this afternoon before temperatures fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

Friday night football is going to be hot with kickoff temperatures in the lower 90’s. By the end of the game temperatures will be falling into the middle and upper 70’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Our hot and dry weather finally moves out by the weekend as a cold front passing through on Friday will usher in drier and cooler air. Afternoon high temperatures this weekend will top out in the middle to upper 80’s under a partly sunny sky. We will see isolated showers this weekend before rain coverage increases ever so slightly Monday and into Tuesday as another cold front moves through.

