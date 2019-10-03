Body found in Macon shopping center parking lot

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Deputies found a man’s body in a car at a shopping center in Macon Thursday.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call around 4:30 p.m. that a man was unresponsive in a car at “Chi-Ches-Ter’s Home Care” on Gray Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found 63-year-old Milton Burkett dead in his car.

“There does not appear to be any kind of foul play, we did have investigators show up, they went into the business and reviewed camera footage,” Sergeant Howard said. “You do see Mr. Burkett arrive in the parking lot eleven minutes after eleven.”

Sergeant Howard also says Burkett had a history of medical problems.