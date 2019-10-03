Dillard’s brings miniature department store to Houston Medical Center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Dillard’s Department Store in Warner Robins has partnered with Houston Medical Center to support United Way of Central Georgia.

Dillard’s has displayed a miniature department store in the hospital to help fund raise for the organization.

Anyone can buy items from the store.

“Anytime you can give back is special to the community, it’s always a heartwarming thing to do,” Palliative Care Coordinator Traci Haye said.

Dillard’s Miniature Department store will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, and reopen Saturday at 2 p.m.

10% of sales will go to support United Way.