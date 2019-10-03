2 men masked as ‘Jason’ rob south Macon grocery store at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a south Macon grocery store.

Authorities say the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at Lynmore Grocery on the 4200 block of Marion Ave.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that two black men entered the store with their faces covered. The men reportedly wore white “Jason” masks.

Deputies say one of the men pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money, while the other man held the door open. The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one reported injuries during this incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.