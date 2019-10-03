Macon’s DA Office announces new community initiative

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, announced a new community initiative Thursday.

The organization “Pace Center For Girls” is partnering with The District Attorney’s Office and the Bibb County School-Justice Partnership, to help keep girls out of the juvenile justice system.

The non-profit organization that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future, will now help girls in Bibb County schools through their services.

“I’m just really happy that we have the opportunity to work together and come up with some ideas and strategies and solutions,” Regional Executive Director Laurie Rodgers said.

District Attorney David Cooke and officials from “Pace Center for girls,” say they’re ready to help girls in the community.

“We have felt embraced and are really excited about coming together and working together for the good of the girls in this community,” Rodgers said.

“One of the successful things I saw about Pace is that they not only meet the girls where they are, but they meet the community where the community is,” Cooke said. “That’s why pace is successful in large urban areas in Florida or Miami or Tampa. They’re also successful in Northern Florida in communities that are more like Georgia.”

The organization, along with the help of the Macon-Bibb School-Justice Partnership, was awarded a federal grant from The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

