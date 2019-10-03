No Charges In Crossbow Death

(WITN) No charges will be filed against a man who shot and killed his neighbor with a crossbow according to North Carolina’s Onslow County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says Antonio Eaton-DeRosa, 20, acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Frank Tate, Jr. at a mobile home park in the Rhodestown area on September 22.

Eaton-DeRosa told authorities Tate was threatening him, so he shot him to protect himself. He called 911 afterward and said it was an accident.

Lee says Eaton-DeRosa told investigators that as Tate was coming toward him in a threatening manner, he was backing up and turning around when he accidentally shot the crossbow, hitting Tate in the side.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed 13 people, including two witnesses.

