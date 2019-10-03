One more day of record heat before a much needed cool down

Today was a day for the history books as far as October heat is concerned in Macon. We saw our high temperature make it to 102 degrees which broke the daily and monthly high temperature records.

Friday will likely see another round of broken daily records across Georgia, before we finally see a break from the oppressive fall heat. A cold front will move through Friday afternoon/evening, but we will be staying hot for all of Friday’s festivities be it football games or the fair.



Saturday we will welcome the first bit of cooler air to Middle Georgia, as well as a few chances for showers and storms. The cool down will bring highs down to the upper 80’s and even lower 90’s, but after this week it will be a relief.

Sunday will likely be a little drier, but temps will stay mainly in the mid 80’s.



Next week begins the real pattern shift. A stronger cold front will approach the area,and while the rain totals aren’t impressive, any rain will be helpful for Middle Georgia. The front should move all the way through the area by Tuesday night taking with it any rain chances.

The rest of the week will be dry, but much cooler than this week (by about 20 degrees!!!!), and although it is too soon to say we could see another chance rain by next weekend. We can only hope!