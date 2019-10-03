Restaurant, organization decorate bras for Breast Cancer Awareness

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During October, a Milledgevillle restaurant is decorating the dining area with bras for a good cause.

In 2012 Cheryl Crumbley’s friend, Robbie White, was diagnosed with cancer.

- Advertisement -

“He had met a lot of cancer patients that were having difficulty paying for medication, difficulty finding ways to get to their treatments, or even to the doctor, or have the nutrition they needed for their survival,” Crumbley said.

That’s when the organization Georgia Cancer Support began. The organization partnered with The Brick in 2015, to help raise Breast Cancer Awareness. The Brick’s dining room is a closet for beautifully decorated bras in October.

“We expanded with that by creating and donating a bra every year there after and we’ve been fortunate enough in the five years that this cause has been going on, our bank has actually donated four bras and we’re hoping this will be a third win for us,” she said.

“Bras for a Cause” is a friendly competition where people can vote on their favorite bra.

Each vote costs one dollar, and all the proceeds go to Georgia Cancer Support for Breast Cancer Awareness.

“Strictly for cancer patients that might need help in different kinds of ways bills, food, transportation and with this money coming in from Bras for a Cause, it’s really going to be a big impact financially for our clients,” Georgia Cancer Support Chaplain Natacha Ansley said.

Crumbley says every dollar counts.

“As far as community goes, I don’t think that you’d run into any individual that has not been impacted by cancer either through family members, or friends, or coworkers, so this is a cause that affects everyone and we want to be able to give back,” Crumbley said.

Anyone can donate a bra to be voted on. The contest runs through October.

Last year, “Bras for a Cause” raised $2,400. Organizers say they’re trying to double that this year.