JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All 159 sheriffs from across Georgia were invited to the Salute to Sheriffs Event.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese hosted the event. The sheriffs took time to honor the nine deputies who lost their lives this year.

They also honored this year’s Sheriff of the Year, Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton.

Governor Brian Kemp and Senator David Perdue were also in attendance.