Washington County deputy arrested for aggravated assault, threats, false imprisonment

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Washington County Sheriff Deputy Hunter Yaughn is facing multiple criminal charges.

Interim Sheriff Mark McGraw confirmed Yaughn is charged with terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and violation of oath of office.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff McGraw received misconduct allegations from one of his deputies on September 23rd.

Once Yaughn was arrested, he was fired from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff McGraw says Yaughn has domestic violence cases involving multiple victims, and these incidents are related to his recent arrest.

Sheriff McGraw says Yaughn served with the rank of corporal.