Watch London climate change protest involving 1,800 liters of fake blood go horribly wrong

A climate change protest in London involving 1,800 liters of fake blood went horribly wrong Thursday.

Video shows activists, situated on a firetruck, briefly spray the British Treasury building in Westminster with red paint spewing from a fire hose. But the protestors quickly lost their grip on the hose, which landed on the street and began to flood it with the paint.

The activists who were on the truck chased the hose around and tried, to no avail, to regain control. One of the protesters managed to get a grasp, but the hose slipped away again and continued to dance wildly on the road.

The group was with Extinction Rebellion, who describe themselves as a “non-violent Rebellion against the governments of the world for climate and ecological justice,” and plans to organize marches in cities around the world on Monday.