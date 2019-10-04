2 unknown suspects rob Pizza Hut deliver guy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a pizza delivery man that happened at 9:38 p.m Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened at Summit Apartments in the 1100 block of Edna Place.

Deputies say that a Pizza Hut delivery driver had just finished delivering three pizzas to an apartment unit. After leaving the apartment to return downstairs, the driver reported that two men approached him.

Authorities say one of the men pointed a gun at the victim’s head and demanded money.

Authorities say the victim reportedly threw his wallet on the ground along with twenty dollars cash but asked the men for his wallet and ID back. The victim stated the suspects returned his wallet with his ID.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Description

Suspect one: Tall and slender with short dreadlocks wearing a camouflage jacket.

Suspect two: No description but held the gun.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.