Motel 6 in Warner Robins robbed at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Two masked men robbed a Motel 6 in Warner Robins at gunpoint.

According to Warner Robins Police Captain Chris Rooks, the incident happened on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. at the Motel 6 in the 1400 block of Watson Blvd.

- Advertisement -

“Two employees were on a break outside of the building when two males with masks on came and pointed guns at the employees,” motel manager Ritesh Goswami said. “They forced them back into the building demanding money.”

Authorities say the suspects wore all black as they fled the motel in a dark-colored 4-door car. The suspects reportedly traveled west on Watson Blvd.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Warner Robins Police Department.