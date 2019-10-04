Bosom Buddies tie the knot: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Breast cancer survivors tied pink ribbons outside Coliseum Medical Center.

Bosom Buddies, a support group for breast cancer survivors, held a luncheon on Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Five-year breast cancer survivor Marlee Shook says that early detection played a key role in her recovery.

An irregularity the size of a bb caught her doctor’s attention, which prompted a closer look. Shook also says that she doesn’t know if she would be here if she hadn’t had regular mammograms.

Event information

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department offers free breast exams every Friday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.