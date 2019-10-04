Charges say former Georgia regent faked multiple contracts

ATLANTA (AP) – Charges against a former member of the Georgia Board of Regents allege he faked contracts with colleges, a bank and another company while seeking money from a financial company.

Records show C. Dean Alford turned himself in at the Rockdale County jail on Friday and was released on bail.

- Advertisement -

Racketeering and theft charges were announced Thursday against Alford for trying to falsify financial transactions with Florida-based Versant Funding. Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that the Conyers resident resigned from the body that runs Georgia’s public universities at Kemp’s demand.

The charges say Alford falsely claimed his company, Allied Energy Services, was owed $2.25 million from four entities, including the University of Georgia and Georgia Military College, a public college not run by the regents.