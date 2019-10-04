Cliffard Whitby announces he is running for Macon-Bibb mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority chairman acquitted of federal charges last year, is running for Macon-Bibb mayor.

Macon businessman and philanthropist Cliffard Whitby made the announcement Friday morning at The Pointe.

Last October, a federal grand jury found Whitby not guilty on all charges including bribery and conspiracy related to the bribery case with former Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Romain Dalleman. Dallemand claimed Whitby bribed him with thousands of dollars during Dallemand’s time as superintendent. Whitby’s defense attorney, Nick Lotito, claims the bribe never happened.

For the jury, it all came down to a recorded phone conversation between Whitby and Dalleman. The jury said there wasn’t enough evidence in the conversation, making Whitby not guilty.