DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Dublin Fighting Irish welcome the Bleckley County Royals to the Shamrock Bowl in week seven of the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The fighting Irish have dominated their matchup against the Royals. They’ve won four straight, and nine of the last 10 meetings.

- Advertisement -

Dublin most recently beat Bleckley County 46-15 last year.

Dublin’s offense has been unstoppable so far, averaging 45.5 points per game. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 77-15 rout over East Laurens last Friday.

Bleckley County is riding a three-game winning streak since losing to Veterans, 28-10, on Aug. 30th.

The Royals are coming off a 35-20 win over Northeast last week to start region 4 3-A play.

They’re last win over Dublin came in 2014.

41NBC’s Montezz Allen spoke to both coaches about the game on Friday.

THE COACHES

“They’re a really good team and we are too. Two well-coached teams that are going to go toe to toe,” said Bleckley County head football coach Von Lassiter. “There’s going to be lots of people in the stands. It’s going to be fun to watch. And it’s going to be a game that those guys are going to remember forever.

“So, I want them to be prepared and to work hard, but understand that a lot of times in high school you don’t get to play in these games and to enjoy every minute of it.”

“For us is to do what we do best probably, and that’s control the clock, hold on to the football and don’t turn it over,” said Dublin head football coach Roger Holmes.

“We think those are obviously the keys, and then, any time you get a close game then it’s going to come down to who makes the big mistake or something negative happens for you in the kicking game, so we anticipate it being an all out war to be quite frank with you.”