The End Zone: Week 7 scores and highlights

Friday, October 4:
Bleckley County , Dublin
- Advertisement -
Warner Robins , Houston County
Locust Grove , Jones County
Dodge County , Northeast
Pinecrest , Mount de Sales
Twiggs County , FPD
Howard , West Laurens
Mary Persons , Spalding
Perry , Upson-Lee
Crisp County , Thomasville
Tattnall County , South Effingham
East Laurens , Washington County
Irwin County , Charlton County
Wilcox County , Telfair County
Lanier County , Turner County
Johnson County , ECI
Crawford County , Taylor County
Dooly County , Macon County
Aquinas , GMC
Tattnall , Wilkinson County
Westfield , Trinity Christian