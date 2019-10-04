Horse with cancer competes at Georgia National Fair race

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year’s fair offers different races and competitions for animals of all shapes and sizes.

One specific horse differs from the rest — 16-year-old Oreo. Oreo participates in the barrel races with his owner, Katelyn Jones.

“When we got Oreo, we were told he was 5,” Jones said. “We found out he was actually 10.”

After six years together, Katelyn and Oreo share an unspoken bond.

Veterinarians diagnosed Oreo with cancer a few months ago. But after a thorough look, veterinarians passed Oreo to race this year.

“Oreo and I love to race,” Jones said. “I will race Oreo as long as he wants to race.”

Event information

You can see Oreo tonight around 6 p.m. at the Covered Horse Building at the fair.