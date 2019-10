PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The hospital opened its doors back in April 1969. Since then, it has served Perry and surrounding areas for 50 years.

“Perry Hospital is a highly rated hospital and is a top 5 small hospital rated by experts,”

Administrator David Campbell said. “It’s just a real honor to work with the employees and physicians here.”

More than 300 people attended the celebration.