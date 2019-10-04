Prince Harry set to sue British tabloids over alleged voicemail hacking

Prince Harry is set to sue the owners of British tabloids The Sun and the Daily Mirror over alleged hacking of phone messages.

“Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages,” Buckingham Palace told NBC News in a statement, adding that because the particulars of the claims are not yet public, it could not comment further.

The Sun’s parent company, News Group Newspapers, confirmed that the Duke of Sussex launched legal action against it and said it has no further comment.

Court documents first reported by website Byline Investigates also show that Harry is targeting Mirror Group Newspapers, owned by Reach PLC, with the legal action.

The legal action follows Harry’s announcement of a lawsuit Tuesday by him and his wife, Meghan Markle, against the parent company of the Mail on Sunday over its publication of a private letter.

Harry accused the Mail of publishing a private letter from his wife “in an intentionally destructive manner” by editing out entire paragraphs to manipulate readers.

He said that the lawsuit had “been many months in the making,” and released a scathing statement against the British tabloids for what he called a “ruthless campaign” against his wife.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” said Harry, whose mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car accident while trying to escape paparazzi in Paris. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”