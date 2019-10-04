Fair vendors celebrate 30 years of serving community

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia National Fair is celebrating its 30 year anniversary with events happening the whole length of the fair.

Vendors like Grannies Apple Dumplings have served fairgoers since day one. They are known for their sweet treats and friendly service.

Other vendors such as Hopkins Food Service, VFW Post 6125, and Walker Rhodes Tractor have also served fairgoers over the years.

Walker Rhodes Tractor is located in Perry and owned by Foster Rhodes. The company deals in agriculture equipment, however, Rhodes says they give children at the fair a chance to take pictures on the tractors.

Rhodes says what he enjoys the most about the fair is “fellowship with families”.

At Thursday’s opening ceremony, those vendors who celebrated 30 years with the fair received awards.

“I plan on being a vendor at the fair until they kick me out,” Rhodes said.

Other 30 year vendors include: