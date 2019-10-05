2 men rob Flash Foods on Pio Nono at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Flash Foods in the 4300 block of Pio Nono Avenue.

Authorities say the incident happened around 6:26 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say that two men entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. The men received an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and fled the store on foot.

Authorities say the two men reportedly fired shots into the air, after they left the store. The men ran towards Dewey Street.

No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Descriptions

Authorities described the suspects as:

wearing dark colored clothing

face coverings

gloves

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.