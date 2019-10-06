East Macon house party turns violent, leaves 2 shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an east Macon shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2:58 a.m. Deputies responded to a call about a person shot near Cowan Street and Bowman Street.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived, someone reported a house party nearby. They say two women started fighting in the street when unknown suspects fired guns toward a crowd of onlookers.

Authorities say the bullets struck two people. The party goers reportedly fled the area.

Authorities say a 24-year-old female victim who suffered a shoulder injury was taken to the hospital. The hospital lists her in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities say a 21-year-old male victim who suffered a knee injury was taken to the hospital. The hospital lists him in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.