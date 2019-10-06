Legendary Cream drummer Ginger Baker dies at 80

LONDON — Legendary British drummer Ginger Baker, best known for his time with the power trio Cream, has died at the age of 80.

Baker passed away peacefully in hospital Sunday morning, his family said in a messaged posted on Twitter.

We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks. — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) October 6, 2019

- Advertisement -

The family confirmed Baker’s death to NBC News.

They had previously said that Baker was critically ill in hospital, without disclosing the nature of his illness.

Baker wielded his blues power and jazz technique to help break open popular music and become one of the world’s most admired and feared musicians.

With his blazing eyes, orange-red hair and fiery temperament, Baker ranked with Keith Moon of The Who as the embodiment of musical fury and uncontrollable personality.