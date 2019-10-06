16-year old arrested in connection with armed robberies in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff deputies arrested one of the two suspects involved in a string of armed robberies that happened on Saturday.

Authorities say the suspects abandoned a stolen 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe on Worsham Avenue. The suspects later fled on foot into a wooded area.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say they saw one of the suspects walking near the 2600 block of Broadway. Authorities arrested the suspect and took him in for questioning.

The charges

Authorities described the suspect as a 16-year-old male and charged him with:

Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

Armed Robbery

Deputies took the juvenile to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Meanwhile, investigations continue to identify and locate the second suspect involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.