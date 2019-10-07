Deputies arrest 4 people for entering, stealing auto in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people for stealing a vehicle and entering autos.

Deputies say the incident happened around 10 a.m. on October 4.

Authorities say deputies responded to the Rent-A-Center at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway about a stolen Ford F150 truck. When deputies arrived, the owner told them that the suspects that took the truck were staying at the Inn-Town Suites Hotel.

When deputies went to the suspects’ hotel room, they found multiple people. Authorities identified the people and discovered evidence of multiple entering auto cases.

Deputies arrested:

Noah Alexander Anderson, 21

Stephanie Nicole Loy, 26

Brandon Michael Loy, 29

Omar Gilliam-Agustine, 32

The charges

Deputies took Anderson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Taking Auto

(5) counts of Entering Auto

He had a warrant out of Houston County

Authorities set his bond at $15,175.00.

Deputies took Stephanie Loy to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto. Authorities set her bond at $2,125.00.

Deputies took Brandon Loy to the Bibb County Jail on a warrant from Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Gilliam-Agustine to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Taking Auto

(5) counts of Entering Auto

Authorities set his bond at $15,175.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.